Car makers issue recalls for defects they find in the production process, often quickly fixing any mistakes so owners can get back out on the road. But after bodging up its last recall, Volkswagen Group has announced a second recall for more than 32,000 Porsche and Audi cars.

That’s right, customers that just got their cars back from the Audi and Porsche service centers will have to take them straight back to the shop to fix a bodged up repair. How infuriating.