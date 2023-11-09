Audi And Porsche Recall 6,676 EVs For...You Guessed it, Fire Risk

Audi and Porsche are recalling 6,676 electric vehicles due to a potential fire risk. At the heart of the issue is a possible leak inside of the battery that could lead to arcing and then a thermal event. Audi and Porsche plan to have dealers inspect each car and then go to the costly measure of replacing the entire battery if needed. According to Porsche, it first became aware of this issue back in 2022 due to reports of “reduced insulation values” in some Taycan batteries. It determined that in some of these cases, liquid intrusion into the battery was the main culprit. In September 2022, it incorporated a Teroson sealant into battery production at the supplier to mend the issue.



