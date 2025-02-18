Audi And Volkswagen Renew ICE Engine Development

Volkswagen saw its electric car sales decrease by 2.7% in 2024 when Audi fell even harder, with EV deliveries declining by 7.8%. Demand for the VW Group's zero-emission models decreased by 3.4%, proving that the transition to an all-electric lineup will be bumpy. A new report indicates the two brands are looking to invest more money in facelifts of current ICE models. Doing so would prolong the life cycle of cars with combustion engines. According to several insiders cited by German business newspaper Handelsblatt, VW and Audi intend to delay their EV goals in Europe. The Wolfsburg-based automaker had planned to go purely electric on the continent by 2033, but that's apparently not the case anymore. As for the luxury brand from Ingolstadt, the lofty goal was to abandon combustion engines globally by the same year.



