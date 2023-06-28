Audi Announces 2024 RS6 Avant And RS7 With Prices That Will Make Your Bank Account Cry

The most powerful versions of the Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 wearing the "performance" badge will cross the Atlantic this fall, with prices starting at $125,800. The 2024 models boast 30 horsepower more than before for a total of 621 horsepower and a 0-60 time of just 3.3 seconds.
 
Audi launched the RS 6 Avant performance and RS 7 performance in Europe last November, and the US customers were left drooling. One year later, the 621-horsepower performance models are finally available to order stateside, so it's a good idea to write a letter to Santa in your warmest and most convincing words. The new models will replace the current generation, which "only" delivered 591 horsepower.


