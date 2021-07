Audi is officially launching the e-tron GT electric car in the US today with a starting price of $99,900 before incentives. The e-tron GT is Audi’s take on the Porsche Taycan with which it shares a platform.

It has similarly impressive performance such as 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds for the RS e-tron GT and fast-charging up to 270 kW.