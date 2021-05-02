Audi Begins Customer Delivery Of 2021 RS3 LMS Race Cars

After 180 examples assembled and delivered to customers, the first-generation Audi RS3 LMS is retiring to make way for its more advanced successor. The 2021 RS3 LMS makes its official debut with many mechanical and tech upgrades, which will undergo final tests and evaluations in the coming months before sales begin towards the end of this year.

The new RS3 LMS is drastically different from its predecessor and takes after the latest generation Audi A3 in terms of design. The pilot car is finished in striking Audi Sport livery and features a giant radiator grille, centrally-mounted exhaust pipe at the back, and a huge fixed rear wing. Despite the over-the-top design, it looks more harmonious than before.