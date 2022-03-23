Audi Believes eFuels Won't Save The Internal Combustion Engine

By now, it's common knowledge that Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) technology will be relegated to the history books in a few years. That hasn't stopped several manufacturers from exploring different avenues, though. Porsche is working hard to make its eFuel a viable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to ubiquitous fossil fuels. Sister brand Audi is piloting a similar project, utilizing sustainable fuels for some of its diesel-powered vehicles.

Hearing the news, we were optimistic that this may save the ICE engine. But, sadly, it seems that's not the case. Speaking to Top Gear, Audi's head of technical development Oliver Hoffmann said, "Synthetic fuels are just a bridging technology for us." Hoffman went on to say that while the use of these alternative fuels may be ideal for other industries, the future of motoring "will be battery electric vehicles."