Audi Boss Suffers European Backlash For Being On Stage With Donald Trump

Audi's boss has come under fire for cozying up to Donald Trump at a Republican campaign event in Georgia. CEO Gernot Döllner joined Trump on stage at Perry, near Macon, to announce a $4 billion investment plan to build the brand's first US factory. But the head of Volkswagen's works council slammed Döllner for appearing with Trump only days before Americans vote in the country's crucial midterm elections. "Several minutes filled with racism, sexism, xenophobia, transphobia, and contempt for democracy, and then one of our top corporate representatives takes the stage and actively campaigns on behalf of a candidate," an incensed Daniela Cavallo told interviewers, per Der Spiegel. "Anyone who heard Trump's speech and had to witness Döllner becoming an active part of this event must have wanted to sink into the ground in shame," she added.



Read Article