Audi Boss Tells Employees The New Electric TT Will Arrive In 2027

When reports surfaced about Porsche potentially axing the electric Boxster and Cayman, it didn’t take long for the rumor mill to suggest Audi’s version would suffer the same fate. In a statement to Motor1, spokesperson Daniel Schuster dismissed the gossip as pure speculation, insisting the Concept C remained on track. Now, the company’s CEO has stepped in to reassure employees working on the project that the sports car has a bright future. According to an internal letter seen by German regional newspaper Donaukurier in Ingolstadt, where Audi calls home, Gernot Döllner quashed rumors of the vehicle’s cancellation: “The delivery of the platform by Porsche is not in question.” He added that the jointly developed performance EV is “proceeding in good collaboration between Team Porsche and Team Audi.”



