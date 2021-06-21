Audi CEO Reveals Timetable For Becoming An Electric-Only Company And It Leaves 80% Of The World Out In The Cold

Audi will end production of new internal combustion engine models by the end of 2026 and focus solely on full-electric drivetrains, German media reports said.
After 2026, the automaker will only develop battery-powered models, according to Automobilwoche, a sister publication of Automotive News Europe, and a report in German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung
The decision was announced by Audi CEO Markus Duesmann at a management meeting at the automaker’s headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany, on Thursday, according to the reports, which cited company sources.
Although Audi plans to stop production of new gasoline, diesel and hybrid cars, its new models launched by 2026 will continue to be built and sold until the early 2030s. After that time, Audi will become a purely electric car maker.
