Audi CEO Says A Pickup Is The Last Thing The Brand Would Consider Making

Audi is known for thinking outside the box, and the quirky A2 is probably the best example of Ingolstadt’s willingness to experiment. There was also a time when you could buy a Q7 with a V12 diesel engine, while an R8 powered by a five-cylinder nearly became reality. At one point, there was even a one-off RS4 Avant wearing a TT body.

But while the luxury brand occasionally surprises everyone, it won’t go so far as to build a truck. In an interview with Australian magazine Drive, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner dismissed the idea of a workhorse outright: