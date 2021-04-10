Audi CEO Sees A Profitable Transition To EVs

Agent009 submitted on 10/4/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:15:42 PM

Views : 394 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The transition to electric has been going smoothly so far for the VW Group. Whilst other industry leaders such as Toyota have been hesitant about committing to BEVS, VW clearly believes they are the future. Therefore, after investing many years and billions of euros into battery tech, platforms, motors and software it's about time they recouped some of that outlay. And it looks like at least one of their sub-brands will soon do so. In a recent interview with Reuters, Audi CEO Markus Duesmann stated the following:

Read Article


Audi CEO Sees A Profitable Transition To EVs

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)