Last month, Audi announced it will build vehicles for the first time in the U.S. as the automaker looks to take the sting out of tariffs and the cost of doing business on a global scale. The cars it will build in its new Georgia plant will be unibody SUVs like the Q7, Q8, and Q9. But America runs on trucks and SUVs, and the luxury division of Volkswagen Group is desperate to get into the body-on-frame SUV game with those healthy profit margins. Scout could be the answer. On the latest episode of The Drivecast, Scout Motors President and CEO Scott Keogh exclusively told The Drive, “The platform is 100% capable of putting, let’s say, another brand hat on it, without a doubt,” when asked if Audi or Volkswagen could build a body-on-frame SUV off the Scout platform.



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