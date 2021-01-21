Audi 'CLAIMS' The New e-tron GT Is INSPIRED By The #ParisClimateAgreement. Do YOU Believe That And Is It Smart Marketing Or MENTAL?

Think about all of the cool vehicles you've seen over the years and the stories behind the inspiration behind them.



You'd probably hear them say they were inspired by airplanes, great race cars, iconic military trucks, a beautiful woman, etc.



But TODAY, Audi USA tweeted something that I actually thought I read wrong.



They CLAIMED in the tweet the new Audi e-tron GT was inspired NOT by and great cars of the past or the beauty of a masterpiece sculpture but by....wait for it...The PARIS CLIMATE AGREEMENT!



I had to read it three times. And then I thought holy hell, someone in their marketing dept went off the deep end or was too busy knitting mittens for Bernie Sanders and they weren't very focussed.



I mean, is this the SILLIEST thing you've ever heard in the history of new cars? Who could truly believe that was the inspiration?



Give us your thoughts and tell us if it's appropriate and smart to 'politicize' a new car.



Are they purposely trying to alienate a huge slew of potential buyers?



What's next, car inspired by MAGA? Bernie Bros.? Wouldn't that be JUST as idiotic?



The tweet responses are priceless and worth the read.



Discuss... Here’s to the art of moving forward.



The all-new e-tron GT, inspired by the #ParisClimateAgreement, and setting the standard for all that is to come. #FutureIsAnAttitude #etronGTConcept



Learn more: https://t.co/sCoBzihgKM pic.twitter.com/EPPfQy5M9g — Audi USA (@Audi) January 20, 2021



Inspired by the Paris climate agreement? These electric cars will only effect the planet if they are affordable for more than 1% of the population to own one LOL. Nice marketing scheme but please...stop. — Shawn Alfenito (@ArtofAlfenito) January 21, 2021

I was shopping for an Audi.



....think I'll go ahead and buy a Cadillac instead. — Janerich (@keithmenendez1) January 21, 2021



E85 and an AMG V8. Im good. pic.twitter.com/yiSsrY3lEq — ?????? ?????? ?????????????????? (@doncmleon) January 21, 2021



Nice. 2013 tech. You're *almost* there! — Igal Neshto (@Igneshto) January 21, 2021



