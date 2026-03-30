Audi Can No Longer Justify Their Iconic 5 Cylinder Engine

Agent009 submitted on 3/30/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:18:16 PM

Views : 424 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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We’ve had the party, now it’s time to clear away the mess. Fresh from celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic five-cylinder engine with the limited-run RS3 Competition, Audi is preparing to retire the warbling motor for good.
 
According to German media, Audi has decided to drop the iconic inline-five from its European lineup at the end of this calendar year. New EU7 emissions rules are looming, and bringing the engine up to spec would require a major overhaul that just isn’t worth it.


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Audi Can No Longer Justify Their Iconic 5 Cylinder Engine

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