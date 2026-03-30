Audi Can No Longer Justify Their Iconic 5 Cylinder Engine

We’ve had the party, now it’s time to clear away the mess. Fresh from celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic five-cylinder engine with the limited-run RS3 Competition, Audi is preparing to retire the warbling motor for good.

According to German media, Audi has decided to drop the iconic inline-five from its European lineup at the end of this calendar year. New EU7 emissions rules are looming, and bringing the engine up to spec would require a major overhaul that just isn’t worth it.