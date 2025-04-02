Audi Can't Leave A Good Thing Alone - Begins Shuffling Names Again

Audi has confirmed that it will return to a simpler naming structure for its range this year, dropping its insistence on naming its ICE models with odd numbers and EVs with even. The change reverses the company’s plan to differentiate its vehicles based on their powertrain, and a car’s badge will now instead purely be based on its size and segment. This fresh system will kick off with the new Audi A6 on March 4, when the model will be revealed with the same name as its all-electric A6 E-tron sibling. Before now, Audi had been expected to name the ICE-powered A6 the A7, following on from what it had done with the new Audi A5, which replaced the previous-generation A4.



