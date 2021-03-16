Audi Cancels All Internal Combustion Engine Development

Audi is getting ready for a future without TFSI, TSI, and TDI badges on its cars as company boss Markus Duesmann has told German publication Automobilewoche the Four Rings are no longer developing entirely new engines. What that actually means is there won't be a next generation of internal combustion engines, but the existing gasoline and diesel powertrains will be updated to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations. It's not a big surprise considering the Ingolstadt-based marque has announced its intentions to turn core models such as the A4 and A6 into purely electric vehicles by the end of the decade. Taking into account Audi's massive EV onslaught planned for the years ahead, it's no wonder the ICE is living on borrowed time. The last hurrah for "there's no replacement for displacement" is expected to be an ultra-luxurious A8 Horch as the final Audi to use the majestic W12 engine.



