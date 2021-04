With Audi‘s commitment to electric vehicles, there are a lot of changes happening in Ingolstadt. That leaves sports cars like the mid-engine R8 and the TT in trouble.

Speaking to Top Gear magazine, Hildegard Wortmann, the brand’s global chief of sales, said that the industry is changing. Customers are excited by new segments, which explains why things like crossover coupes are so popular these days and also why the R8 might not make the leap into the future. Not as is, anyway.