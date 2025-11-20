Audi Caught Testing 2027 Q2 On The Nurburgring

Did you think that just because electric vehicles have lost their mojo in Western markets, automakers would stop investing in them? Well, if you do, then you are wrong, as pretty much every other company has new zero-emission models either on the table or in the making. One of them is Audi, which will expand its all-quiet reach at the bottom end of the lineup with a brand new 'baby' EV. We first caught it in the open a couple of months ago in test mule form, only to evolve into the production-ready skin a few weeks later. Naturally, the rendering world kicked in, trying to decipher what lies beneath the trippy camouflage, giving birth to more or less realistic digital illustrations.



