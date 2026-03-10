Audi Celebrates 50 Years With The Five Cylinder RS3 Competition

Audi is celebrating 50 years of its iconic five-cylinder engine the only way it knows how—with a rare special-edition car. Meet the new Audi RS3 Competition Limited, created to mark five decades of Audi’s legendary five-cylinder powerplant and packed with upgrades.

This is the ultimate version of the current RS3 generation—and unfortunately, it may also mark the end of an era. Once this car is gone, Audi’s iconic five-cylinder in its current form could disappear with it; stricter emissions regulations and the rapid shift toward electrification mean the days of the 2.5-liter TFSI are likely numbered.