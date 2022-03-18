Audi Chairman Claims Automaker Has Been Looking Into An EV Pickup Of It's Own

Luxurious SUVs are now a mainstay of the car industry, and the Volkswagen Group knows it. Porsche, for example, sold more Macans and Cayennes last year than it did sports cars combined. And now, Audi is apparently considering a move to the next logical off-road based vehicular frontier: Pickup trucks. The confirmation that the German automaker has thought about a vehicle with four interlinked circles and a bed comes from Audi Charman of the Board Markus Duesmann, who spoke ahead of a Volkswagen Group earnings meeting. He was asked if an Audi pickup was a possibility by a reporter and replied, "I can't promise that we will do one, but we are looking into it," according to a report from Autocar. He went on to add, "Actually, we will present—not too far from now—maybe something."



Read Article