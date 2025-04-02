Audi Changes Course - RS6 Will Retain V8 After All

The choice to depart from Audi’s long-standing naming structure wasn’t particularly well received. The move was set to turn well-established performance icons, such as the RS6, into electric-only models, and made the lineup difficult to follow for consumers. Now though, just two years since the change was announced, Audi has admitted defeat, reverting the change entirely. While odd-numbered models were set to retain combustion power for the time being, even-numbered models would not, with the A6 range, and therefore RS6, transitioning to electric power only. The new naming strategy would have seen a combustion-powered ‘RS7 Avant’ effectively replace the current petrol-powered RS6 we know and love, but Audi’s decision to revert this ensures that the next-generation RS6 will receive the V8 it deserves.



