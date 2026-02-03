Audi Chief Creative Officer Massimo Frascella Is Passionate About Redesigning The New TT

When aspiring designer Massimo Frascella took a day off work in 1998 to go and fawn over the freshly launched TT in a Turin Audi dealership, he had no idea he would one day be afforded the opportunity to reimagine the seminal sports coupé for a new era as the brand's head of design. Once Peter Schreyer's sports coupé was unwrapped, it was so alluringly rule-breaking that it simply had to be studied in the metal. And at length. Indeed, this early encounter with one of the most important Audis of all time instilled within Frascella a deep-seated appreciation for the attributes that define the brand and set him on a 27-year journey that would see him eventually take charge of Ingolstadt's design studio, as had been predicted by anyone familiar with his work.



Read Article