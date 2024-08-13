Audi Chooses Monterey Car Week To Rebirth The Legend Audi Sport Quattro S1

As this weekend's Monterey Car Week festivities draw ever closer, more and more high-end automotive outfits are announcing their plans for the event, the latest of which is electric resto-modification company Elegend. The company has previously built an electric concept for French automaker Peugeot, but it's better known for the more recent EL1 it revealed in January 2021, which is said to be powered by the same 800-volt technology employed by the Porsche Taycan.

The EL1 is yet to enter production, but the company says this will begin sometime in 2024.