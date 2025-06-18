Audi Claims No Concept Cars Will Be Made That Won't Reach Production

At the start of 2024, the design head of Jaguar Land Rover moved to Audi, replacing long-standing design boss Marc Lichte. Now, it’s been revealed that the first new concept car overseen by Massimo Frascella is just around the corner. Not only that, but Audi is promising that all of its future concepts will have production intent, meaning Frascella’s creation will influence a road-going model. While little is known about the new concept car that Audi is preparing, company boss Gernot Dollner has revealed it will be “a bold step” for the automaker and its design language. He added that it “would look to the future and the strengths of Audi design, for clarity and to bring that to the future, not copying the past.”



