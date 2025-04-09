Audi Claims No ICE Power For TT Replacement

There hasn’t been this much excitement around a new Audi in quite some time. For now, it’s only a concept, but the two-seater sports car is slated to become a production model in 2027. With its clean new design language and a more upscale interior built from higher-quality materials, the Concept C aims to deliver the same image boost the TT provided in the late 1990s. There’s just one catch: you won’t find a combustion engine beneath those sleek horizontal slats at the back, nor are there cylinders hiding under the generously sized hood. We asked Audi if it had any plans to develop an ICE version, especially after reports suggested a gas-powered variant might be in the works. The answer was no.



