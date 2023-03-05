Audi Claims The Best ICE Vehicles Are Still Ahead Of Them

Audi will not release any new internal combustion engine cars after 2026, and by 2030, the brand's entire portfolio will be electrified. That means we still have a little over three years left for new ICE vehicles, which is plenty of time to get your gasoline fix. And Audi doesn't plan to let its ICE vehicles go out without a bang. "Between now and 2026, you will see the best internal combustion cars ever," promised Mark Dahncke, Director, Communications at Audi of America, when CarBuzz spoke with him at the Audi TT celebration last month.



Read Article