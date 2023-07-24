Audi Committed To Keep RS Brand True To Performance Roots Despite Electrification

Audi Sport, Ingolstadt’s storied performance division, will have a 100% electrified line-up by the end of this decade, including searing-hot, pure-electric successors to its quickest and most potent combustion cars, from the RS3 hot hatch to the RS7 grand tourer.

Audi will “put more focus on the RS brand” over the coming years, according to Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume, building on the hugely successful formula of today’s RS E-tron GT in adding sporting credentials and more purposeful styling cues to its standard models.