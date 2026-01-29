Audi Confirms Hybrid Power Is Coming For RS5

When Audi outlined its plans for 2026 a few months ago, it conveniently left out what will arguably be its most exciting product. Aside from an entry-level EV, the next-generation Q7, and the first-ever Q9, Ingolstadt will spice up its lineup with a long-awaited RS model. In an announcement made today on LinkedIn (of all places), the Four Rings confirmed the RS5 is coming this year. The next-generation model will be Audi Sport’s first plug-in hybrid. Although the engine’s identity hasn’t been disclosed for the time being, we can make an educated guess. We strongly believe the new RS5 hasn’t been bitten by the downsizing bug, despite going partially electric. Four-cylinder models wearing an RS badge have long been ruled out by company officials. And due to increasingly stringent emissions regulations and low demand, the inline-five is not long for this world.



