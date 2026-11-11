Audi Confirms Nuvolari Super Car Is On It's Way To The US For Only $700,000

Audi has confirmed its new supercar is coming to America. Of the 499 units planned for production, the United States will receive fewer than 200, and those who get the chance to buy one will pay an exorbitant price.

Audi will deliver just 182 Nuvolari supercars to America. It will start at $700,000, a figure the automaker says does not include the destination charge. Well, okay, then.

The Nuvolari has a twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 789 horsepower. Three axial-flux electric motors take that total output to 987 hp, but Audi notes the final figures are subject to change. The Audi can reach 60 miles per hour from a standstill in an estimated 2.5 seconds, and it has a top speed of 217 miles per hour.