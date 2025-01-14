Audi Confirms Two New Hybrid Models For 2025

It was a rough 2024 for Audi. In North America, it paled in comparison to the performance of its German rivals, only delivering 240,771 units - a 13 percent decline compared to its numbers in 2023. The downturn in sales was experienced in every market where Audi sells its vehicles. Overall, the German marque only sold 1,671,218 vehicles, an 11.8 percent decrease when compared to the previous period. Audi bared the reasons for the decline across the board, plus a definitive confirmation of what to expect from the Ingolstadt-based automaker this year.

