Audi’s march toward electric vehicles could cause casualties within its lineup as the German automaker shifts away from producing internal combustion engines. An Autocar report says that Audi is discussing discontinuing the A1, the brand’s entry-level compact, due to the high costs of electrification and the slim margins small cars return. Its demise could open the lineup for a revived A2, or the Audi Q2 could become the entry-level offering.



