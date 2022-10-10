Audi Considers US Assembly Plant To Meet EV Tax Credit Requirements

Audi is the latest automaker looking to shift its strategy after the historic Inflation Reduction Act was passed, expanding federal tax credits in the US. In an interview with Automotive News, Audi’s chief technical officer, Oliver Hoffman, said the IRA bill will have a “huge impact” on its North American strategy as the automaker considers building its first US EV plant. Volkswagen is in the midst of a complete portfolio overhaul to satisfy the growing consumer preference for electric vehicles, particularly in the US. The automotive group and its subsidiaries, including Audi, are looking for ways to expand their manufacturing capability in the states to remain competitive, including a potential EV plant. Federal incentives for EVs are expected to drive demand in the coming years.



Read Article