Audi Decides The Sedan Is Not Dead After All - Bringing Back The A4 In 2028

This is the last year for the Audi A4 in North America. Audi essentially killed its longstanding sedan when the company announced it would start using even numbers to designate electric vehicles, consolidating the gas-powered A4 into the new A5. Despite the model’s demise, Audi says the A4 will return—we might just have to wait a few years. Audi CEO Gernot Döllner, who has been adamant about the brand’s missteps, confirmed earlier this year that the automaker is developing a new A4 EV. He provided no details but claimed the car would be part of "the biggest change in the history of the company," with the Concept C leading the way.



