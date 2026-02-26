Audi Defends The S5 Massive Weight Gain

They say weight is the enemy of performance, but the company with the Four Rings is confident it has found a way to offset the massive heft brought by the new RS5’s plug-in hybrid system. In an official post on LinkedIn, Audi Sport’s Managing Director pledged the new fast wagon “feels agile and light on its feet.”

Although he does admit that switching to a complex PHEV setup does “add some weight,” there are benefits that go beyond an electric range of 53.4 miles (86 kilometers) in city driving: