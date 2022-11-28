Audi Develops Carbon Capture System To Sanitize The Air

Who would ever have guessed that some of the stuff that we all breathe could end up being among the biggest threats to the planet? Clearly CO2 is that, but what’s frustrating is that we can’t just magic up a giant school chemistry experiment and make it all go away. Or can we?

There is such a thing and it’s called direct air capture (DAC), a technology already in play today and which could in theory make a difference to global warming if it continues to scale up from the current small beginnings.

Audi is working with Austrian green-tech company Krajete to jointly develop DAC systems. A recently established plant in Austria is based on an inorganic filter material that can adsorb a high proportion of CO2 molecules.