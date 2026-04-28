Audi Didn't Get The Memo About More Buttons With The Q4 e-tron

Audi refreshed the Q4 e-tron with more efficient drive units, bi-directional charging, and a cabin overhaul that matches newer EVs. This means buttons are out and screens are in, a direction that is contrary to what the Volkswagen brand is trying with its newest models.



Legacy carmakers are full of contradictions and hesitations regarding the EV transition. Some have tried to imitate Tesla with a screen-only approach, while others have discovered that their customers still loved buttons and changed direction. Then there are the Volkswagen Group's brands, which seem to take contrasting positions on this matter.



Volkswagen, for instance, concluded that its ID-branded EVs weren't selling because physical buttons were replaced with touchscreens and screen controls. Therefore, it reversed course and dialed this new trend to 11 with the ID.3 Neo launched earlier this month. On the other hand, Audi goes in the opposite direction with the refreshed Q4 e-tron.