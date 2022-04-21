Audi Discounts New Cars Missing Key Features Due To Semiconductor Shortage

It's no secret that automakers are taking some pretty drastic cuts in order to continue delivering vehicles. After all, it's not like they want parking lots full of cars visible from space with nowhere to go—that's just sitting on piles of money. Instead, they've been shipping vehicles without certain features, including Audi.

It's been going on for months at this point, and they're fairly transparent about the entire ordeal, with most car companies even offering discounts for the missing features. However, the most recent one we've been alerted to bundles the missing features in a hilariously worded package.