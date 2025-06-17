Audi Does An About Face - Will Make ICE Vehicles For Another 10 Years

Next Monday, June 23, will mark three years since Audi pledged to launch its final gas-powered cars in 2025 and transition to selling only EVs starting in 2026. At the time, the Volkswagen Group’s luxury brand also vowed to end production of combustion engine vehicles by 2033. While it left the door open for ICE to continue in China beyond that date depending on demand, Audi was expected to become an electric-only brand in all other regions. That’s no longer the case. CEO Gernot Döllner told Autocar magazine that Audi is likely to continue producing gas-powered cars until around 2035 and possibly beyond. He explained that a strong product rollout through 2026 will give the brand the flexibility to continue selling ICE vehicles for at least “another seven, eight, maybe 10 years.” He didn’t rule out extending production past the middle of the next decade, though he emphasized it would depend on customer demand:



Read Article