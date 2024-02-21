Audi Driver Does One Hell Of A Parking Job A Massachusetts Grocery Store

An Audi driver from Massachusetts found a hell of a way to park, damaging his car and two others in the process. He squeezed between two stationary vehicles, ending up sandwiched between the two. Initial investigation shows that the driver pressed the acceleration pedal instead of braking.

Looking for a parking spot in the parking lot of a grocery store is quite a race. You have to scan the area in search of a space big enough for your car, as other drivers are doing the exact same thing at the exact same time.

On Monday, at around 11:30Police received multiple calls informing them that a car was lodged between two others in the parking lot of a grocery store. The car had gone airborne before landing on the hood of a BMW X5, then falling between it and a Chevrolet Equinox.