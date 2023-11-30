Audi Drops RS Q3 SUV In The UK Because It Is Too Popular

Audi has stopped accepting orders for the RS Q3 and its coupe sibling, the RS Q3 Sportback, in the United Kingdom. The reason behind this decision is the high demand for the two models, with the automaker announcing that build slots have been reserved well into 2024.



Discovered by Autocar, who got in touch with a spokesperson who confirmed the demise of the two sporty crossovers, the move is confirmed by the fact that they have been removed from the brand's local website.



The outlet reports that 95 copies of the RS Q3 and 191 of the RS Q3 Sportback found new homes in the UK in the first nine months of the year. What's rather strange is that Audi hasn't revealed whether the models will return





