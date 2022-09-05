Audi EV Sales Rose 66% Despite Overall Sales Decline

Audi reports that its car sales during the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 16.8% to 385,084, although a year ago the first quarter was "above-average."



According to the manufacturer, the two main causes behind the noticeable decline are supply shortages and renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in China. With this as background, all-electric car sales of the Audi brand do not look bad. In Q1, some 24,236 units were delivered, which is 66% more than a year ago. That's about 6.3% of Audi's total sales and the second highest result within the Volkswagen Group.



