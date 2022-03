Audi has paused production of a host of models due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In a letter sent to dealerships that was viewed by Automobilwoche, Audi revealed that it will “stop production at some locations for days or weeks.” Models thought to be impacted include the Q4 e-tron, A4, A5, A6, A7, TT, Q7, and Q8. Audi warned that dealerships should be prepared for “significantly longer delivery times” of these models.