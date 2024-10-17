Audi Fails To Find A Buyer For Unwanted EV Plant

During the summer, Audi revealed they wanted to end production of the Q8 e-tron lineup early and explore options for the Brussels plant, where the crossovers are built. At the time, the automaker said demand for the models had dropped and the plant had “long-standing structural challenges,” which included high logistics costs and a layout that is difficult to change due to its location near the city center.

Given these issues, Audi announced their intention to “carry out a restructuring of the site” and noted this could eventually result in a “cessation of operations if no alternative is found.” Unfortunately for employees, things aren’t looking good.