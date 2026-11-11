Audi Files Patent For Huge Bendable Cinema Screen

Audi has worked out a dashboard screen that physically changes its curve to suit the moment. With your hands on the wheel, the wide panel cups inward toward you. Once the car is parked or steering itself, it bows outward into what the company calls a “mini cinema display” for films and games. The design appears in a patent filing discovered that Audi published in Germany this month. Screens that bend on command already exist. LG’s 42-inch OLED Flex TV offered 20 levels of curvature back in 2022, and Audi’s own earlier patents bent a car display once, to fit a dash or unfold from storage. What this one adds is a set of rules for when the glass should move, plus three different ways to move it.



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