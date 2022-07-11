Audi Floats EV Technology That Cleans The Air Of Particulates

Several manufacturers, including Toyota and Hyundai, have tinkered with the idea of using the car as a mobile vacuum cleaner to hoover up particulates from the atmosphere, and now Audi is the latest to dip a toe in the water. In conjunction with supplier Mann+Hummel, it has begun trials of the Audi Urban Purifier particulate filter, installed ahead of the radiator of an Audi E-tron. The filter is fed via the switchable air cooling inlet of the E-tron and is designed in such a way that particulates become trapped while enabling air to continue flowing through it in sufficient volume to allow the radiator do its job.



