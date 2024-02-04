Audi Follows Porsche With e-tron GT Recall For Suspect EV Battery Packs

The Audi e-tron adds to the growing list of electric vehicles with recalls due to potential battery issues. This is specifically for the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, which have batteries that could short circuit and cause a fire. There are two recalls that together impact 1,042 vehicles.

Audi opened an investigation into the e-tron batteries after an issue was found in the Porsche Taycan, which has a similar setup with the same battery modules. That investigation helped Audi determine the affected vehicles and indicated the need for two separate recalls, each requiring a unique fix.