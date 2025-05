The Audi E-tron GT has gained a new entry-level variant priced from £88,555, offering 577bhp and a range of up to 387 miles.

Named the E-tron GT Quattro, it completes the line-up of variants of the electric grand tourer, which was overhauled last year.

Its 97kWh (usable capacity) battery can be recharged at up to 320kW, completing a 10-80% refill in 18 minutes on a suitably powerful connection.