Audi Goes For Rugged Luxury With Q6 E-tron Off-Road Concept

Audi has revealed the Q6 E-tron Off-Road concept as a hardcore, go-anywhere version of its latest electric SUV.

Described as "Quattro redefined", the bulked-up Q6 E-tron Sportback has been extensively modified for venturing off the Tarmac, with a heavy visual makeover, a massive suspension lift and chunky all-terrain tyres.

Full technical details remain to be confirmed, but Audi has confirmed the concept is fitted with portal axles, which boost ground clearance by moving the axle housings above the wheel hubs, with drive delivered via a gearset on each wheel.