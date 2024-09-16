Audi Goes Off the Deep End With Dakar-Ready Q6 Sportback e-tron Prototype

The Audi Q6 e-tron will soon gain a Sportback bodystyle derivative for fans of the coupe-SUVs, but it seems that the automaker has something even spicier in store. Our spy photographers spotted a camouflaged prototype of what appears to be a Dakar-ready Q6 Sportback e-tron, with extensive off-road modifications.

The EV prototype could be described as the complete opposite of the road-focused RS Q6 Sportback e-tron we spotted a few months ago. The ground clearance here is massive, hinting at a completely revised chassis setup, while the alloy wheels are shod in chunky Toyo Open Country M/T tires, similar to what you’d expect from a Mercedes G-Class 4×4 Squared.